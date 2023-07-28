Secular artists make more money than gospel artists in Ghana – Nacee

Ghanaian Gospel artiste and producer, Nacee, has opened up about who makes much money between secular and Gospel artists.

During an interview with ZionFelix in London, the renowned Gospel artiste revealed secular artistes make far more money than Gospel artistes.



He explained that people see what Gospel artists do as ministerial work.



Nacee admitted that doing the work of God comes with a lot of complications.



The ‘Aseda’ composer said event organizers would accept to pay secular artists higher than Gospel artists, meanwhile, they are all using the same machines and doing similar promotions.



While secular artists do miming, Nacee stated that Gospel artists go on stage with a whole team.

He argued that Gospel artists should be paid more than secular artists.



Nacee wished they could come together and change this occurrence and how Gospel artists in the country are treated.



Watch the full interview below.



