Sedem Apedza, Jemimah wins Miss Culture Ghana 2022

Miss Culture Ghana 2022

Source: GNA

A Second-year Fashion Design and technology student of the Accra Technical University, Ms Apedza Sedem Jemimah, has been crowned winner of the third edition of Miss Culture Ghana 2022.

Representing the Northern Region, Ms Apedza beat six other contestants, with Sarah Nana Adwoa Koomson, a first-year student at the Ho Technical University representing the Ashanti Region, emerging First Runner Up, and Upper East Region’s representative Assan Charity Abena, a graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) wining the second Runner Up position.



Contestants representing their respective regions displayed their intelligence, talent and love for Ghanaian culture and tradition. They engaged in Regional Culture Presentations, Talent Shows, and Beauty for Culture Project following the questions from the judges.



The three winners expressed their appreciation to the organizers for putting together such a show to grow interest in tourism, arts, and culture, and pledged their resolve to help the country’s agenda in promoting the Ghanaian Culture locally and beyond.



The CEO of the Event, Mr Isaac Larmie expressed appreciation to all the sponsors and collaborators of The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the National Commission on Culture, for playing crucial roles to make the event successful.

He said the pageantry was aimed at impacting cultural knowledge among young adults, especially females, empowering the young generation through heritage, traditions, doctrines, and cultural values for economic empowerment, and building a common interest of enhancing interpersonal skills, projecting culture and heritage, increasing self-confidence, heightening society awareness. and aspiring to excellence while inspiring others through their examples.



It is also to create a platform for young female to showcase not only culture display but a vision plan for their traditional areas and use the platform as a springboard for a total tolerance among diversities.



Mr Larmie commended the winners and other contestants for their dedication to promoting the Ghanaian Culture and expressed the hope that the platform in future would produce well-cultured female ambassadors who would promote the core values and doctrines of Ghana’s history, traditions, and beliefs to Ghanaians in Ghana and beyond.