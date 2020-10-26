See 8 photos of Ama Serwaa who is arguably the most beautiful policewoman in Ghana

The beautiful police woman has been trending because of her looks

A young Ghanaian female police officer, known on social media as Ama Serwaa Dufie, has been trending online in the last few days.

This follows beautiful photos of Serwaa Dufie that popped up online earlier in the week on social media.



In the photos sighted by GHBase.com, the young lady showed off a very impressive facial beauty.



Apart from her beautiful face, Ama Serwaa Dufie also possesses a curvaceous physique complete with a heavy backside which many ladies of her age would envy.



The truth is, Ama Serwaa Dufie's photos got many people reacting and expressing their desire to know Serwaa Dufie while others were saying that Ama Serwaa is in the wrong profession considering her flawless beauty.



The good news is that GHBase.com has dug around to find some more beautiful photos of Ama Serwaa Dufie, the curvy police lady trending who’s arguably Ghana’s most beautiful policewoman.

See photos below:



