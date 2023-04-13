3
Menu
Entertainment

See Dr. Kofi Abban’s multi-million-dollar mansion on an island in Ada

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A few days ago, popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, unveiled another huge property, which saw countless celebrities in attendance.

Pictures from the Rigworld Group CEO’s housewarming event flooded social media during the Easter holidays and netizens were intrigued.

We take a look at the 2016 EMY Award winner’s mansion situated in Ada, the hub of tourism in the Ada East District.

A large pool, breathtaking waterfront view with beach tents, and state-of-the-art décor, among others, cannot be overlooked at the first glance of the property.

The exterior parts of the edifice exude class and sophistry with its modern architecture, glass design, LED lightning among others.

In what looked like a chain of buildings sitting on a large stretch of large, it appears that the establishment is intended for commercial purposes.

Let’s take a look at the photos and videos below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gh Hyper ???????? (@ghhyper1)





EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false