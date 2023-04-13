See Dr. Kofi Abban’s multi-million-dollar mansion on an island in Ada

A few days ago, popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, unveiled another huge property, which saw countless celebrities in attendance.

Pictures from the Rigworld Group CEO’s housewarming event flooded social media during the Easter holidays and netizens were intrigued.



We take a look at the 2016 EMY Award winner’s mansion situated in Ada, the hub of tourism in the Ada East District.



A large pool, breathtaking waterfront view with beach tents, and state-of-the-art décor, among others, cannot be overlooked at the first glance of the property.



The exterior parts of the edifice exude class and sophistry with its modern architecture, glass design, LED lightning among others.



In what looked like a chain of buildings sitting on a large stretch of large, it appears that the establishment is intended for commercial purposes.

Let’s take a look at the photos and videos below:























EB/BB