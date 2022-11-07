See Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr’s plush garage

A video making rounds on the internet throws the spotlight on Safo Kantanka Jnr’s expensive private garage.

From a Rolls Royce to the latest Bentley, the luxurious machines were captured sitting on the compound of his residence.



Lined-up in no particular order, these cars were assembled and could be one of the first noticeable things in his home.



One can recall that earlier in March 2022, during an interview with Bola Ray, the Kantanka Automobile CEO said he had lost count on the number of cars he owns.



“I have an old and new section of cars. Maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section. Truthfully I can’t count the cars I have. I’m being very honest. Some are not even parked here,” he earlier said.



However, netizens have lambasted the Kantaka Automobile boss for not assembling some of his ‘made in Ghana’ vehicles at his garage.

They have questioned Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s reasons for manufacturing cars, selling them and yet failing to use them.



“He should have his own manufactured cars there as well. He needs to patronize his cars to encourage us too to patronize,” a social media user wrote.



“You see why we never move forward in life as Africans.. How can you claim to be a car manufacturer and you can't even patronize your cars.. I was planning on buying one if your cars if I get the opportunity, but seeing this video.. I will advice everyone I know never to even pass by your garage,” said another.



