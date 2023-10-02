See Rashida Black Beauty’s latest public appearance after a long hibernation

Rashida Black Beauty and Kofi Kinaata on stage

One of Ghana’s internet sensations, Rashidatu Mohamed, popularly known as ‘Rashida Black Beauty’, has been spotted with highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata at a concert.

After the news of Rashida’s pregnancy and successful delivery in 2019, nothing has since been heard of her until recently, when she and Kinaata were seen entertaining a packed crowd.



Kinaata treated the crowd to his hit single ‘Malafaka’ and Rashida stood beside him rigorously grooving to the tune.



At one point, Kofi Kinaata did a freestyle with her name in one of the lines as she played the role of a ‘backup dancer’.



Netizens, however, were stunned to see Rashida, looking much more refined with some considerable amount of weight.



Rashida Black Beauty became an internet sensation when she recorded a video of herself, narrating how her boyfriend ‘Kushman’ had jilted her for one Abigail.

That particular video was adjudged the ‘Viral Video of the Year’ at Viasat 1’s Jigwe Awards, a situation which many condemned.



In 2017, she went viral once again after her adult tape leaked online.



