See beautiful photos from Moses Bliss’ white wedding with his Ghanaian wife

Moses Bliss and wife, Marie Wiseborn

Renowned Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang has officially tied the knot with his United Kingdom-based Ghanaian girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn.

The dazzling event, which took place in Accra, was attended by family, friends and well-wishers who came to celebrate the joyous day with the couple.



Videos and pictures from the event showed Moses Bliss and the bride getting ready for the event and engaging in prayer sessions before the bride was walked down the aisle by her father.



More videos showed the couple exchanging vows before putting the wedding bands on each other's fingers.



This comes after the couple had a civil wedding earlier this week, followed by a traditional wedding on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



The much-publicised wedding was met with an outpouring of support from fans and followers on social media who congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage.

