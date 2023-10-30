See the Mr Drew performance that has tongues wagging

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew is in the trends after his performance on the first day of the Eat and Drink Music Festival.
Day one of the two day event was held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Untamed Empire and was a thrilling experience for the thousands of music lovers who attended.
It featured a diverse lineup of performers, including rapper Pappy Kojo and reggae/dancehall star Jupitar.
Mr Drew’s performance however, raised eye-brows as he came on stage with two volumptuous ladies and then proceeded to serenade them during his performance much to the delight of the audience.
The performance was caught on videos currently making the rounds on social media and has sparked conversations among netizens.
Check out the posts below
October 29, 2023
Mr. Drew sell in Soul give Big Ass???????????? Just Watch this‼️— iTunesGad (@drop_last) October 29, 2023
Who Is Next?? #Seleeeee ???? pic.twitter.com/AWOSJlatuO
Someone’s girlfriend o ????
Mr Drew take remove his teeth that night p33
Ah @akwasibugati_ you’d one job, you failed small ???? pic.twitter.com/Mn71IEvo4G— WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) October 29, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below