See the Mr Drew performance that has tongues wagging

Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew is in the trends after his performance on the first day of the Eat and Drink Music Festival.

Day one of the two day event was held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Untamed Empire and was a thrilling experience for the thousands of music lovers who attended.



It featured a diverse lineup of performers, including rapper Pappy Kojo and reggae/dancehall star Jupitar.



Mr Drew’s performance however, raised eye-brows as he came on stage with two volumptuous ladies and then proceeded to serenade them during his performance much to the delight of the audience.



The performance was caught on videos currently making the rounds on social media and has sparked conversations among netizens.



Check out the posts below

Mr. Drew sell in Soul give Big Ass???????????? Just Watch this‼️



Who Is Next?? #Seleeeee ???? pic.twitter.com/AWOSJlatuO — iTunesGad (@drop_last) October 29, 2023