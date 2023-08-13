See throwback photo of young Kwesi Pratt as he marks his 70th birthday

A photo of a young Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr celebrated his 70th birthday on August 9, 2023.

Among the many wishes that poured in for him was from his contemporary, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper.



In a Facebook post celebrating his colleague Mr Baako shared a photo of a young Pratt referring to him as a brother.



“The 'Boy' You See Here Reached The 7th. Floor Today! And Still Climbing!....Happy Birthday To Kwesi Pratt, Jnr. He's 70 Years 'Young' Today. Enjoy Your Day Bro!!” he wrote.



Meanwhile, a star-studded birthday party was held for the Pratt on Thursday.



The party, themed Massa @70, organised to celebrate him, was attended by leading figures in the country including top government officials, and politicians from all the major political parties in the country.

A video of the event broadcasted on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana programme showed leading figures of the government including the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, and a dozen ministers of state.



The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah was also spotted at the event.



The NDC's 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was in attendance along with other prominent people like Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



NPP founding father, Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe was also captured as is CPP chairperson and Kobina Ivor Greenstreet, former CPP flagbearer and Despite Media CEO, Osei-Kwame Despite.



Paul Adom Otchere before airing the video commended Kwesi Pratt for his contribution to the growth of Ghana's media.

He also praised Pratt for his contribution to the growth of Ghana's democracy.











