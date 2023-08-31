See what Ajagurajah and his congregation did when they visited former President Kufuor

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah and former president John Agyekum Kufuor

A video making rounds online captures Bishop Kwabena Asiamah (Ajagurajah), and some members of his congregation at the residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

What started as a normal courtesy call switched to a different mood when Ajagurajah and his church members were seen chanting their spiritual songs.



While this was happening, Kufuor maintained a calm yet pensive composure with his head bowed and his hand adjusting his chin.



Bishop Ajagurajah led the ‘chant’ and prayer session, as the huge representation from his church responded sequentially.



The over 20 church members were captured in a pair of white socks with no footwear.



They wore a white long regalia with a touch of black and red.



Their leader, Ajagurajah, who stood next to the former president, was clad in a blue cloak with a red scarf around his waist.

He also wore a white pair of socks without footwear.



The said video has since stirred interesting remarks on social media, with individuals trying to figure out Kufuor’s association with the controversial movement.



Watch the video below:





