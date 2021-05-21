Sefa opens up on difficulty of female Ghanaian artistes

Ghanaian Musician, Sefa

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Amesu, popularly known in the Showbiz space as Sefa, has said that there are a lot of talented female artistes in Ghana but getting someone to invest in them is a real big deal today more than any other time.

Speaking to Tony Best in an interview on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, May 20, Sefa, who got signed by Ghanaian musician D-Black onto his Black Avenue Musik after she posted several videos of herself performing in nightclubs with Live Bands and other social events on Instagram, said the perception to have something to do with female artistes before investing in them has held back a lot of women from showcasing their God-given talents compared to their male counterparts.



“If we get enough support and people who are willing to invest in us, we will go far and also when people are investing in us, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that they want to have their way with us and in my opinion, that is the main problem female artistes face in our industry,” she said.

Sefa, who in the past has enjoyed collaborations with seasoned artistes like Bisa Kdei, Medikal, Sista Afia, DopeNation and a lot more, is currently promoting her latest single Echoke featuring Mr. Drew.