1
Menu
Entertainment

Selfishness creates overwhelming conflicts – Counsellor cautions couples

Counselor Kweku Adumatta Marriage counsellor and life management coach, Counsellor Kweku Adumatta

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Renowned marriage counsellor and life management coach, Counsellor Kweku Adumatta, has encouraged couples to value each other and build consensus in marriages.

Speaking on “Conflict Resolution” during another rewarding edition of the 2023 Happy Mass Wedding counselling session, Counsellor Kweku Adumatta, highlighted selfishness as an agent against successful marriages.

According to him, the thought of superiority from one party in marriages and feeling more significant than the other is the basis for marriage destruction.

“In marriages, conflict arises when one person feels like they’re the only person contributing significantly. They push the other against the wall through their deeds and acts. The other also feels opposed and hence pushes back,” he said.

“The basis is that before there’s conflict in marriages, there’s always selfishness. That’s the I know it all, I do everything, I am the only important person here, when I talk no one talks, my decisions are final and all that,” he added.

Mr. Adumatta also indicated that differences in the background bring about conflict in marriages. He however reiterated that most successful marriages come at the back of background differences as he advised couples of the 2023 Happy Mass Wedding to build consensus in their marriages.

“The other aspect is that conflict comes as a result of differences in backgrounds. Where you come from, how you were raised, your favourite foods, what you like and hate and all that. You never marry someone with a similar background as you. So long as there are differences, there are always differences,” he furthered.

The Happy FM Mass Wedding is a community investment initiative designed to support couples who have demonstrated their commitment and desire to spend their lives together as married couples in Holy Matrimony.

The 2023 Mass Wedding which is also the 17th edition of the event is sponsored by Abass Clothing, Aliqua Home of Fashion, Republic Bank and the College of Counselling and Psychology (CCP).

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund