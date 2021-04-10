Selina Beb shares fashion ethics with upcoming designers

Selina Bebaako-Mensah, CEO of Multi award-winning Ghanaian fashion brand

Selina Bebaako-Mensah, CEO of Multi award-winning Ghanaian fashion brand, ‘Selina Beb’ has advised upcoming designers to always give out their best if they want their businesses to stand the test of time.

According to her, it is very important for designers to note and practice the following if they want to be at the top.



She told Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices, “In order to serve clients better, be professional. Professionalism plays a major role in running your business. You must always be professional in whatever you find yourself doing”.



Selina shared, most times designers tend to lie in order to keep their clients but she advised them against it and asked them to always be truthful.



“Be truthful and honest with your clients because they will always remember that and it will bring them back to you all the time. If you tell your clients the clothes will be ready in two weeks, make sure it’s two weeks and if you can’t meet the deadline inform them. Make sure you’re always the one calling the customer. This makes you a professional”, she stated.



Per her observation, Selina shared that a lot of designers lie about what they can do and insisted that they tell their clients the truth if they are not able to make a particular design.

“If you can’t do the design too don’t accept to do it. It’s disappointing. Let’s all do better”, she stated.



She also reminded them to always have a good attitude towards work.



Finally she said, “Your attitude to work should change. Be consistent in your work to keep the business running. Treat your customers right because customer service is key in every business. Always remember that bad customer service can be very bad for business and can make you lose money so take



care and train your staff to do better”.



