Selina Boateng breaks silence on sex in marriage, says it's medicinal

Selina Boateng778 Gospel musician, Selina Boateng

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an interview on Adom TV's The Journey, celebrated gospel musician Selina Boateng opened up about her happy marriage and shared details about her sex life, a topic she previously kept private.

In an adomonline.com report, the gospel musician expressed how she now believes that sex is not only an essential component but also acts as a drug for a healthy marriage.

“After I got married, I realised sex is medicinal. Even when you have sex after a headache, you realise you feel better,” she said.

She explained that even after having a headache, sex could help alleviate the pain, and that's why she considers it a natural and important part of married life.

Despite the potential for criticism from those who may argue that discussing sex is not appropriate for a gospel musician, Boateng believes that it's a God-ordained natural feeling that everyone should embrace.

The musician had previously faced criticism when she discussed marriage in her "TED talk,' but she's now ready to talk more freely about her experiences.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
