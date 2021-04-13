Selina Boateng features on Stella Jomo's 'Nyame abasa' single

Official artwork of the song

Source: David Cudjoe, Contributor

Award-winning gospel musician, Selina Boateng, has been featured on another banger after her numerous hit songs.

This time, her exceptional talent was showcased on ‘Nyame abasa’ by a talented burgeoning gospel artiste, Stella Jomo.



According to Selina, she was inspired by words in the song and had no regrets giving the nod to feature on it.



Selina Boateng is urging all and sundry to listen to ‘Nyame abasa’ which is loaded with words of inspiration set to encourage Christians to grow their faith in the Lord.

She stated that Ghanaians should watch out for the sensational Stella Jomo adding that Stella is on the verge of taking the industry by storm with more singles that will top charts in the coming months.



The song was produced by creative Sound Engineer Richmond Ocquaye well known as 'RichKeys'.



The song is available on Audiomack, Spotify, Boomplay, and YouTube.