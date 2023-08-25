Selina Boateng launches campaign against body shaming

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng

Gospel sensation Selina Boateng has said that she is using her platform to launch a campaign against body shaming on social media.

According to her, the targeting of women in the public eye by trolls has damaging effects on the victims. She called for compassionate and respectful treatment of celebrities.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the “Alpha & Omega” singer implored online trolls to consider the real-life consequences of their hurtful words, and urged them to put an end to this harmful behavior.



“The effects of body shaming are not confined to the public eye. They trickle down to influence societal attitudes towards body image and self-esteem, and this toxic behavior needs to stop,” she emphasized.



She added that the act of mocking someone's appearance not only attacks their physical image but also has significant implications for their mental and emotional well-being. She revealed that she intends to collaborate with fellow musicians to organize workshops, seminars, and awareness initiatives dedicated to addressing the issue.



“Celebrities continue to hold immense influence on social media, and I am very positive that, if we join hands together, we can foster a healthier online culture. Music has the power to touch people’s hearts and change perspectives,



“As artistes, we have a responsibility to promote positive values and help build a supportive environment for everyone, regardless of their appearance,” she stated.

ID/BB



