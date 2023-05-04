Selina Boateng opens up about the impact of body-shaming comments

Ghanaian gospel musician, Selina Boateng

Ghanaian gospel musician, Selina Boateng, has spoken out about the impact of body-shaming comments on her.

In a recent interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, Boateng expressed her frustration with the online and in-person comments she receives about her weight, stating that they "bother [her] a lot."



She went on to explain that people often make assumptions about her weight without knowing the full story.



The gospel artiste also noted that there could be underlying health issues or advice from a doctor that contributed to her weight gain and that people should be more mindful of these possibilities before commenting about her body.



"When people see you, they say go to the gym, ahhhhh! Some people also say you have no definition in your body, and that hurts.



“It bothers me because you don't know why the person is like that, if it is an advice from the doctor or whatever, or why they are the way they are," Boateng said.



Boateng also acknowledged that she is not slender and that even her mother is not a slim figure.

She explained that she may not have been eating well at certain points in her life, but she is eating well now and should be able to enjoy her food without feeling ashamed or judged.



"I am not a slim person, not even my mum. Maybe I wasn’t eating well at that time, but now I may be eating well, so I have to enjoy," Boateng said. "My husband is okay with my weight."











ADA/DA