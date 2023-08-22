Selly Galley reportedly welcome twins with Praye Tietia after 8 years of marriage

Actress and TV host, Sally Galley with husband Praye Tietia

Actress and TV host, Selorm Galley, known as Selly Galley, has reportedly welcomed a set of twins after 8 years of marriage to Ghanaian musician, Praye Tietia.

The news was revealed by Snapchat gossip blogger Sel The Bomb, who shared that the couple became parents to twins a few weeks ago in the United States.



"After 8 years of marriage, Praye Tietia and actress Selley Galley have welcomed their first children together. Sel The Bomb has been reliably informed that the wife of the musician welcomed twins a few weeks ago in the U.S" the gossip blogger wrote.



Although the couple has not yet confirmed the news publicly, well wishes are pouring in for them.



The two tied the knot in September 2015 and have faced many ups and downs together.



ID/DAG



