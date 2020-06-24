Entertainment

Sena Huks celebrates one year with 'God Do Am' video

Ghanaian singer Sena Huks has released the video for his gospel themed single “God Do Am.”

“God Do AM” is a heart-warming gospel song (praise song), which seeks to remind everyone to count their blessings regardless of our situation and seek to honor God for life’s journey so far. It can be further summarized as “Turning your prayers to praise.”



The video takes us through the joy of people praising their maker despite the various challenges they go through every day.



Directed by Prince Ibam of Breakthrough Studios, the video encompasses all the message the song preaches thus making it very relatable when watching.

The release of the visuals of “God Do AM” is part of Sena Huks’ 1 year anniversary celebrations for his debut album ‘When It’s Day’.



As part of the celebrations Sena Huks will be embarking on a media tour powered by Global monetization and publishing platform TunesXmuse owned by Muse Media Networks.





