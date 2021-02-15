Send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital - Court orders police

Comedian Funny Face

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by his Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko has ordered Ghana Police to send Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks.

Funny Face was arrested again on Sunday. Per a new video shared on his Instagram handle, the screen icon born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng was seen seated at the back of a police van with an officer beside him.



He has asked his fans to share the video so that he can be given justice.

“GYE NYAME" Jailed again yesterday afternoon .. till dis morning .. being taking to Ofankor circuit court .. GOD is in control ….@funnyfans spread dis video .. justice for funny face”, he wrote. He revealed in the video’s caption that he was picked up yesterday and that he was sent to the Ofankor Circuit Court." he posted



Hotfmghana.com is reliably informed that His Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko, who presides over the Ofaakor Circuit Court ordered that the celebrated actor and comedian be sent to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks.