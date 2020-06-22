Entertainment

'Sending you God’s love, grace through your tough time' - Sammy Forson to Asem

For some months now, Asem has become the talk of town. He is known to be at loggerheads with Sarkodie. After a back and forth altercation on Twitter, Sarkodie decided not to pay attention to Asem.

Last week was a very good week for the music industry. Sarkodie and M.anifest released their joint single. The release excited fans so much, as they had been eager to listen to a song from the two great rappers. The song received a lot of positive feedback and international recognition.



However, not everyone was happy with the release of the single. Asem took to Twitter to express his views on the artwork and song, targeting only Sarkodie.



In an Instagram post he wrote, “That artwork is very disrespectful and he must retract and apologize. On top of that too the song be yawa. Even If the song was well written and profound it will still be disrespectful but it’s wack. Manifest verse was good but the rest all be borla rap nyansa bia nnim.”



Sarkodie didn’t reply to Asem but Sammy Forson, former manager to Sarkodie gave Asem a piece of advice.



In a reply to Asem’s tweet, Sammy Forson wrote, “On the real bro, with all due respect, you dey over-do this thing. The music space is big enough 4 everyone. U have ur legacy as Asem. Sark has built his. We ain’t in normal times & music can heal, encourage & preach change. 2pac, Bob Marley did it. Sark is on it & u can too bro”

Sammy Forson later shared a picture of himself and Asem with the caption, He who fights is powerless, but he who loves is power itself… Always been a supporter of Lynx & you bro @AsemWORLD from day one. Never collected a dime.. Sending u God’s love and grace through your tough time. You're still a great talent regardless.



Check out the Tweets of Asem and Sammy Forson below:





That artwork is very disrespectful and he must retract and apologize. On top of that too the song be yawa. Even If the song was well written and profound it will still be disrespectful but it’s wack. Manifest verse was good but the rest all be borla rap nyansa bia nnim.ASEM????? ????? — ASEM #Asem #Weatherchannel #Ep #Comingsoon #Nana (@AsemWORLD) June 21, 2020

He who fights is powerless, but he who loves is power itself... Always been a supporter of Lynx & you bro @AsemWORLD from day one. Never collected a dime.. Sending u God’s love and grace through your tough time???????????????? Your still a great talent regardless ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/D6YE9Zrkms — SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) June 22, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.