Serwaa Amihere defends question she asked Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

TV personality, Serwaa Amihere

TV personality, Serwaa Amihere, has defended the question she asked Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, which has caused a hot debate on social media.

Taking to her Twitter page, Serwaa explained the recommendations she was referring to and said it was a well-known fact.



She set the record straight following the backlash she received on the internet when the video popped up.



Serwaa’s tweet read: “For the records, the recommendation by the Emile Short Commission on the AWW violence that “Double” should be prosecuted, was accepted by government at paragraph 6.3 (a) of its white paper. Yet till date, no action has been taken on the matter. Fact!”

According to the post, the GH One TV host was indicating that the government had accepted the recommendation to punish Double – one of the people implicated in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-election violence.



SEE POST BELOW:





For the records, the recommendation by the Emile Short Commission on the AWW violence that “Double” should be prosecuted, was accepted by government at paragraph 6.3 (a) of its white paper. Yet till date, no action has been taken on the matter. Fact! — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) August 5, 2020

