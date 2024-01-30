Serwaa Amihere, others react as Okyeame Kwame's 'semi-nude' photos cause a stir online

Okyeame Kwame is a Hiplife artiste

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame is once again making headlines as he recently shared semi-nude photos of himself, serving as an ambassador for an underwear brand.

This move comes after a similar incident in April 2023, where the artiste faced criticism for a similar promotional stunt.



Despite facing backlash previously, Okyeame Kwame seems undeterred and has once again shared new photos showcasing himself in various poses wearing the promoted underwear.



Several posts shared on his Instagram page on January 30 featured videos of him undressing, taking a shower, and swimming in a pair of white underwear.



Additional posts highlight him in different colours of the same underwear.



The latest social media activity has not gone unnoticed, and several celebrities have reacted to Okyeame Kwame's posts.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere commented with "The white" in reference to a picture of him in white underwear.



Wanlov the Kubolor expressed his interest, stating, "I dey need see-thru one for myself."



In the comment section, followers and fans shared a mix of humorous and complimentary remarks.



Some mentioned that Okyeame Kwame's virility is the reason his wife can't leave him, while others playfully commented on the imprint that could be visible in the photos.



Check the posts below.

ID/NOQ