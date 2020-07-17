23
Entertainment Fri, 17 Jul 2020

Serwaa Amihere savagely replies a fan who accused her of doing cosmetic surgery

SerwaaAmihere New Ghanaian female broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere

Female broadcast journalist with GhOne Television, Serwaa Amihere has savagely reacted to a fan who accused her of undergoing cosmetic surgery at the embattled Dr. Obengfo’s hospital.

The fan shared an old photo of the presenter where she was very slim with no curves and a flat backside. He did a photo grid of the old photo and a latest one where the presenter is well curved with a protruding backside.

He captioned the photos, “Another product from Dr. Obengfo”. The caption apparently angered Serwaa Amihere who retweeted it with the caption, “Take your girlfriend there”.

Most female celebrities and social media slay queens in Ghana have resorted to cosmetic surgery to enhance their looks.

Source: Nsemwhoha

