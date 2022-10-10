Serwaa Amihere wades into Agradaa’s alleged money-doubling scandal

Serwaa Amihere is a popular newscaster at GHOne

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has established that as far as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua a.k.a ‘Nana Agradaa’, is facing prosecution for scamming her church members, a lot of pastors in the country also deserve the same fate.

Serwaa who believes that many so-called men of God in the country are towing the same path as Agradaa said it’s about time these persons are also hunted down by the law.



The evangelist has been arraigned before court following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of her congregation.



Earlier, in some videos that went viral, Nana Agradaa’s aggrieved congregants said they trusted her words and gave out various sums of money hoping to receive multiple folds as she had promised.



The incident has since sparked several concerns as several netizens have criticized the affected church members for being gullible to the self-styled evangelist, who has a history of swindling people.



Serwaa Amihere also joined in the discussion and has shared her opinion on Twitter;



“If Agradaa suffers prosecution, then many, many, many pastors, religious folks in Ghana must also be prosecuted. People agree to give their money to others to chop tax-free in this country every 7 days or even less.”

