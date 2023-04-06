0
Menu
Entertainment

Seth Diamond’s showcases exceptional vocal ability on new track ‘Saviour’

Seth Diamond Ge 2023 04 06 At 4.jpeg Gospel musician Seth Diamond

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Gospel musician Seth Diamond has just released a powerful new song and video titled ‘Saviour’.

The track, which is a blend of contemporary gospel, R&B and hip-hop, showcases Seth Diamond’s exceptional vocal ability and his talent for crafting uplifting and inspiring music.

The song ‘Saviour’ is a heartfelt tribute to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of faith.

The lyrics speak of the freedom and hope that comes with surrendering one’s life to the Saviour, and the joy that can be found in His love.

In the accompanying video, Seth Diamond can be seen performing the song in a variety of urban settings, from city streets to graffiti-covered alleys. The visuals are stylish and edgy, perfectly complementing the song’s message of redemption and new beginnings.

Speaking about the song, Seth Diamond said: “I wrote ‘Saviour’ as a reminder that no matter how lost or broken we may feel, there is always hope and salvation available to us through Jesus Christ. I hope that this song will inspire people to turn their lives over to the Saviour and experience the freedom and joy that comes with His love.”

The powerful and uplifting "Saviour" track that is sure to resonate with fans of contemporary gospel music. With its infectious melody and inspiring message, it is a testament to Seth Diamond’s talent and his commitment to spreading the good news of the gospel through his music.

Video of new single:

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha