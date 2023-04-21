Several Ghanaian celebrities lose Twitter verification badge over $8 charge

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have all lost their veficiation badges

By close of day on Thursday, April 20, 2023, micro-blogging site Twitter commenced full implementation of its $8 monthly charge for account verification.

Thus, every verified account will have to pay $8 every month to keep their blue badge.



Several Ghanaian celebrities who are yet to subscribe have since lost their legacy verification badge which was previously displayed against their profile name.



The likes of Sarkodie, Bridget Otoo, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, D-Black, Serwaa Amihere and Black Sherif have all lost their blue badges.

However media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah still has blue badge attached to her account with the notification: “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”



GA/SARA