LifeStyle

Sex beyond 13 minutes is deadly - Dr. Donkor

Dr Donkor, CEO of Noble Trust Herbal Clinic

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noble Trust Herbal Clinic Dr George Donkor, has cautioned persons who enjoy sex for than 13 minutes to stay off that practice.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow 87.5FM, he said men who go beyond 13 minutes are prone to prostate enlargement and heart disease.



He explained that sex is supposed to last between 7-13 minutes hence those who use sex enhancers to enhance their sex drive is deadly to their health.



For women, he said they could have swelling in their private parts, cuts and also suffer other complications should they exceed the normal time.



He was reacting to reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public who expressed their desire in enjoying sex beyond the required 13 minutes.

Some individuals who spoke to the news team said they could go between 30-2 hours when they eat a balanced diet.



The majority of the young men who spoke said women who they sexually engage with demand more rounds hence they use enhancers to improve their sexual life.



But Dr George Donkor warns such acts are deadly.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.