Sex position that can build your muscles

Engaging in sexual activity can provide a moderate workout for your muscles, including your core muscles which contribute to abdominal strength.

While satisfaction is delicate during sex, the act serves as a form of exercise and some positions may engage your core muscles more than others.



During a session with Jessica, medical doctor Kelvin Owusu explained how certain sex positions can help build muscles and also discussed factors that could potentially obstruct muscle development.



“It’s not so much about having the muscles per se; sometimes, there is a layer of fats over the muscles which makes it difficult for the muscle to be seen,” he said. “So, you might have the six-pack but it’s shrouded in fat. So, anytime to get rid of the fat would obviously make the six-pack more visible.”



Dr. Owusu continued: “It, therefore, means that if you juxtapose the fact that all sex helps you burn calories, then it means that regardless of the position that you assume, regardless of the type of sex you have, it will help you deal with fat that would reveal the six-pack under the fat.”



Below are the sex positions that give six-pack as explained by Dr. Owusu.



1. Missionary

It does help in a lot of ways. And one of the ways is to help shape your arms. But when it comes to the missionary, it depends on how you go about it.



If you relax too much or if you’re too much into the woman, you don’t engage your cord as much and anybody who has been to the gym, you’d realise that it’s not just about lifting the weight; it’s about engaging the muscle as you go through the exercise routine.



So, while you’re doing the missionary, you need to angle yourself in a way to engage the cord, abdominal muscles, so that you actually feel the burning while you’re doing your penetration.



2. Standing positions



Any standing position would engage the cord because the abdominal muscles by their nature will help you maintain an erect posture. So, once you assume a standing position, you engage the cord anyway and you can enhance this by carrying your woman.

With that, you engage the cord even more. It’s not just about the standing; you’ve added weight to it. Just make sure you don’t get a muscle pull because that could be disastrous for both of you.



3. Rare entry positions – doggy



The doggy style and all the modifications of the doggy style because typically, if you’re doing a doggy style, if you’re conscious of what you want to do because you’re kneeling, the power in your limbs is a bit reduced.



It’s higher when you’re standing, but when you’re kneeling, the power is reduced because now, the power is coming from the thigh muscles. It helps you to also engage the cord.



On the modification, when the woman actually lies down, because you don’t want to put all your weight on the woman, you can also assume a kind of an inclined plank where this time you’re not relaxing on your elbows; you’re leaning on your palms… that can also engage the muscles and help you develop the cord.



Which is the best?

Considering that not everybody goes into the sex act with abs in mind, the missionary actually gives you the chance to pleasure your woman and also get a whole-body workout. And as a doctor, it’s also safe and avoids a lot of injuries so I’ll go for the missionary. It gives you the best of everything.



But if you’re adventurous, the wheelbarrow is the best. That’s literally a whole gym set up in two minutes. The wheelbarrow actually gives you the most abs workout. However, the wheelbarrow has a higher risk of injury. So if you’re not fit, you don’t jump straight to the wheelbarrow.







