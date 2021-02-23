Sex should not be as cheap as it has been made to look – Relationship expert

Giva Korsah (in black) sharing her opinion on the show

Corporate relationship manager Giva Korsah has expressed great concern about the seemingly cheap outlook that the current generation has given to sex.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s adult edutainment programme “In Bed with Adwen”, she told the Love Doctor Adwen that sex is supposed to move hand-in-hand with love, however, the current generation has drawn a line separating these two.



Per her observation, some people tend to have sex with random people that they are not in love with and although some people grow that connection after having sex, she believes that this should not be the case as it is not always guaranteed that they will fall in love after having sex.



“In our modern Ghana or society, not everyone understands that sex moves hand-in-hand with love. They think sex is just sex and love is just love but God made it such that these two are supposed to move together.

"Why do we have to make sex so easy or cheap? People have sex for so many reasons but it wasn’t supposed to be so. The only reason for sex should be love because when these two feelings come together, it gives you double the emotion and the connection is even greater”, she said.



According to her, love is a connection and sex is an even deeper connection, hence the two need to move together to complement each other. On that note, Giva advised that people desist from having sexual intercourse if it is not backed by that special feeling of love.