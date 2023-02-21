'Sex with broke men is amazing' - Toke Makinwa

Media personality,Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has spoken about her romantic relationship with broke men.

The media personality while speaking with BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure in her podcast, Toke Moments, revealed that being in a relationship with a man who isn't rich is amazing.



Toke Makinwa stated that poor guys provide better sexual experiences since they have nothing to contribute and instead focus their energies on making love.



She continued by saying that 80 percent of Nigerian men, even the wealthy ones, lack the ability to please women.



She said: “80% of Nigerian men do not know what it is to please a woman. I can always know what come up next. Many of them just want to get in and get out and say it was good.



“The wealthier the guy is especially Nigerian men, the worse.

"I feel like sex with broke men is amazing because they have nothing to offer. You are sleeping with a broke man he gives you everything”.



See reactions to her statement below:



Iam_renny: "Can’t you praise God ? Can’t you say reality things?"



Mheenarh__: "He will put his best in it because that’s all he has to offer you."



Odycherry: "Broke guys don too see shege for this country ????.. I pity for them"

Nonyecares: "Calling a guy broke makes me angry sometimes! Nobody wants to be broke! People work hard and try their best! Yet we wonder why guys do a lot of terrible things to make money! Na because of people like you toke! See her mouth like broke guy! ????"



Ochland: "Shamelessness has finally won a space amongst humans."



