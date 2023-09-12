Sexy Juicee wins 'Scheme Awards of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards USA

Sexy Juicee (R) receiving her trophy

Source: Roland Amartey, Contributor

On a night filled with musical enchantment and star-studded performances, the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA witnessed the crowning of a new sensation.

Ghanaian US-based singer, Sexy Juicee, stole the spotlight and hearts as she clinched the coveted "Scheme Awards of the Year".



The prestigious event unfolded at the historic Lincoln Theatre, nestled at 769 Elong Street, Columbus, OH 43203, USA. The venue, steeped in cultural significance, added an extra layer of grandeur to the occasion.



Sexy Juicee's win was not only a testament to her incredible talent but also a recognition of her unique contributions to the music industry.



On this memorable night, she graced the stage alongside esteemed artists like Kumi Guitar and Kwabena Kwabena, leaving the audience in awe with her electrifying performance.

As the echoes of applause and cheers filled the air, Sexy Juicee's victory reverberated through the hearts of music enthusiasts, solidifying her status as a rising star in the global music scene.



With her remarkable talent and passion, she's poised to continue making waves and winning hearts worldwide.



The future is undoubtedly bright for this remarkable artist, and her triumph at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 is a continuation of a promising journey.