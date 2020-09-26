Shabazz recruits Almighty Trei for debut 2020 release 'Pon Mission'

Source: Philip Edusei,Contributor

Alternative Ghanaian rapper, Shabazz has shown nothing but consistent growth over the years.

Having previously released collaborations with the likes of Asi Renie, Almighty Trei, and Maj, the Labadi Music affiliate leaves his debut 2020 release titled “Pon Mission” for the last quarter.



To Shabazz, music serves as an outlet to release all his built-up emotions in a rhythmic fashion.



Speaking to Unorthodox Reviews, the young act shed light on the inspiration behind his latest release saying: “I penned this record from a mind-state of encouraging listeners to stay focused on their goals, whether it be about achieving success or even being happy with your partner.”



Renowned for dropping bar-heavy flows, Shabazz switches styles on “Pon Mission” as he croons over an afro-infused Almighty Trei calibrated production.

Almighty Trei doubles as a featured artiste on the record, playing an instrumental role in bringing the classic joint to its full form.



According to Shabazz “Pon Mission” is intended to set the tone for a soon-to-be-released debut project under the Labadi Music imprint.





