Shabazz walks the talk on his new single ‘Speaking’

Musician Shabazz

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Alternative Ghanaian rapper, Shabazz keeps showing growth over the years. Collaborations with the likes of Asi Renie, Almighty Trei, $pacely, and more have set him on the right trajectory.

The Labadi Music affiliate releases his first single of the year, ‘Speaking’ produced by Almighty Trei.



Known for his bar-heavy flows, Shabazz is ‘speaking’ to the people that doubted him as well as encouraging all others to find strength within themselves. Sometimes accepting the lonely road and sticking to your own path.

According to Shabazz, ‘Speaking’ is intended to be part of a soon-to-be-released debut project in collaboration with Labadi Music.



‘Speaking’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.

