Shade outdoors L'amor EP

Official artwork for the EP

Scource: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

After months of anticipation, Ghanaian musician Shade has finally outdoored his seven (7) track EP christened, L'amor. The project also features Kelvynboy, D-Cryme, Yaw Berk and Ephraim.

Coined from a Spanish word, "L'amor" means love hence the entire project revolves around the expression of love in many forms - mood and subject.



Weeks ago, he unleashed "Ogogolo" as one of the lead songs on the project that is currently gathering streams online and rotation on some mainstream radio stations in Ghana.



Other songs like "Chiling" featuring Kelvynboy is a perfect song for all occasions especially now that the deadly coronavirus is taking a nose-dive and social gathering is returning in large numbers.



On track six (6) D-Cryme defended his many years in the music space as one of the skilful lyricists to ever do it. The energy and chemistry with Shade is top-notch.

Each song has a direction properly crafted with able production support from Beatz Vampire who created all the beats and Gigz Beatz also mixed and mastered every single drop on the project. Shade on the other side composed the entire production under the management of Altmost entertainment.



The EP is available on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms worldwide.





Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.