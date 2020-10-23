Shadey Miles poised to make a statement in the music space

Musician Shadey Miles

Source: Burry Hollys, Contributor

Born in November 1995, Prince Kofi Amaron, known on stage as “Shadey Miles” is a talented young artiste set to hit the Ghanaian music industry with his unique personality and irresistible flair.

Shadey Miles is dynamic and versatile when it comes to generic and contemporary music compositions and singing. His genres of expertise include Hiplife, Afro Pop, RnB, and Trap music.



The young art is said to emanate a wave of change with his modern lyrical dexterity and enthralling stagecraft. His unflinching inclination to contribute to the growth and penetration of African Music into other parts of the world drives him to work harder every day.



In the next 5 years, Mr. Amaron wants to become one of the best musicians in Africa, where he would harness his brand to breach the consumption of African music, fashion, and tourism around the world.

Notwithstanding, Shadey Miles is equally passionate about contributing to making the music industry of Ghana economically meaningful for investors and young talents. He is said to introduce several schemes directed at exposing his colleague artists to the various ways of achieving economic resources with their crafts, sustaining their artistic brand, and production of marketable songs.



The art plans to intensify his brand and promote the rich culture of Ghana to Africa and the rest of the world.



Shadey Miles will, before long, release major records. These bangers have features of contemporary Afrobeat styles fused with notches of RNB vibes.

