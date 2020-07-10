Entertainment

Shame on media houses that feature Lutterodt on their programs - Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

Ace broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has joined the tall list of celebrities and other well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn the unfortunate comments made by counsellor George Lutterodt on Adom TV.

In a panel discussion on the TV station, the self-acclaimed counsellor stated that rape victims at a point during the rape enjoy the act even though they didn’t consent to the act from the beginning.



This comment has received backlash and wide condemnation from Ghanaians.



Nana Aba in her message to condemn the counsellor also took on the media houses that provide him the platforms to make unfortunate comments about topics relating to relationships.



The general manager of EIB’s GhOne TV revealed that she has served notice to all producers at her media house to never invite him to the station for any discussion or interview. She chastised media houses who still invite him to their platforms to discuss sensitive matters.



She tweeted: “There’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV. This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long. Shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings”

There is currently a social media campaign to get Counsellor Lutterodt arrested for his unfortunate remarks about rape victims.





There’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV. This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long. Shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings. https://t.co/RLAe86VdEa — nana (@thenanaaba) July 9, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.