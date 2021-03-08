Shamima Muslim back on radio as host of Morning Starr

Shamima Muslim hosted the Morning Starr

Renowned Broadcast Journalist and former Citi FM and hostess of Good Morning Ghana at Metro TV Shamima Muslim is back on radio.

The journalist with the sleek voice bounces back on radio not as a regular host but in commemoration of International Women’s Day Special Edition rolled out by the EIB Network.



Today March 8, 202, she takes over from regular host Francis Abban.



In her introductory, Ms. Muslim who is now Founder and Convener of Alliance of Women in Media, Africa said “in the not too distant past sitting behind the mic was one of the things I loved to do. It does feel great to be back behind one certainly to have fun here”

This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.



Women’s full and effective participation and leadership in of all areas of life drives progress for everyone. Yet, women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making, as revealed in the UN Secretary-General’s recent report. Women are Heads of State or Government in 22 countries, and only 24.9 per cent of national parliamentarians are women. At the current rate of progress, gender equality among Heads of Government will take another 130 years.