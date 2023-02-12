Shan George accuses her colleagues of leasing houses and claiming they bought them

Nigerian veteran actress, Shan George

Shan George has slammed some of her colleagues who take to social media to brag about house they claim they bought.

According to her, these celebrities lease the house, go online, and pretend they bought the mansions.



Her comment follows her colleague Angela Okorie's statement that many Nollywood actresses who claim they bought houses with money they made from acting are lying.

Reacting to Shan George's comment, she wrote; "Many just lease the houses, and come online to claim bought. Their cup of zobo, biko.?



