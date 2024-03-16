Sharon Dede Padiki starts 168-hour paint-a-thon adventure

Sharon Dede Padiki has begun her 'paint-a-thon' contest in Accra

Award-winning artist, Sharon Dede Padiki has begun her Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon by an individual.

The author and visual artist aims to paint for 168 hours, concluding on Thursday, March 21.



Her demonstration of talent and endurance, for a Guinness World Records title, will take place at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, opposite Afrikiko, near the presidential palace, Golden Jubilee House.



Padiki’s adventure, according to a statement released and signed by Coordinator Kafui Dey, “will be broadcast live on LifeStyle TV's Facebook and YouTube channels, providing viewers worldwide the opportunity to witness this historic endeavor”.



The statement also revealed a short code, *713*2476#, for individuals who would like to donate to support and encourage the courageous and inspiring Sharon Dede Padi as she spotlights the power of art and, ultimately, her home country Ghana.



According to GWR, “The longest painting marathon is 100 hours, and was achieved by Chancellor Ahaghotu (Nigeria), in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from 26 to 30 October 2023.”

Brushing History: Padiki Prepares to Paint Her Way into the Guinness World Records!



Renowned artist Sharon Dede Padi, also known as Padiki, is poised to embark on an extraordinary journey to etch her name into the annals of history.



In a bid to showcase her unparalleled dedication to the world of art, Sharon will undertake the Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Painting Marathon, aiming to paint continuously for an astounding 168 hours.



The marathon will commence precisely at noon on March 15th, running through to March 21st, 2024, at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, located opposite Afrikiko near Jubilee House.

Sharon Dede Padi's artistic prowess has captivated audiences worldwide. With a background steeped in construction and project management, Sharon's journey into the realm of art began at a tender age, evolving from simple doodles to intricate masterpieces. Her innate talent and passion for creativity propelled her to establish the Padiki Art Gallery in December 2022, becoming a beacon of artistic excellence in Ghana and beyond.



Padiki's artistic footprint spans various mediums, with her works adorning prestigious locations such as luxury hotels, museums, galleries, and exhibitions throughout Ghana. Notable venues include the Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, among others. Her contributions to the cultural landscape extend beyond her gallery, with participation in panel discussions, sponsorship of pageants, talent shows, and prestigious award programs, earning her accolades such as the Most Outstanding Female in Art in Ghana.



Her artistic journey culminated in the publication of her debut book, "Reflexions," a collection of 100 poems accompanied by corresponding illustrations, offering a glimpse into her profound connection between words and visuals.



Sharon's commitment to social responsibility is equally commendable, as she engages in personal charity activities, providing support to communities in need, including visits to healthcare facilities and remote villages with essential supplies.



To support Sharon Dede Padi in her Guinness World Record attempt, individuals can contribute by dialing *713*2476# to donate.

Furthermore, the attempt will be broadcast live on LifeStyle TV's Facebook and YouTube channels, providing viewers worldwide the opportunity to witness this historic endeavor.



A press conference was held on Thursday 14th March 2024 at the La Palm Royal Beach as she announced that she's starting her Paint-a-thon marathon on Friday, 15th March 2024.



Don't miss this extraordinary feat as Sharon Dede Padi showcases her unwavering dedication to art and creativity, inspiring generations to come.



