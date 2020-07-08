Music

Shatana gifts fans with ‘Let Me Talk’ EP album

Songstress, Shatana has finally released her much anticipated EP titled ‘Let me talk'.

'Let Me Talk' is a perfect blend of Afrobeat, up-tempo, and mid-tempo sounds.



The seven-track EP album includes 'Smile', “Slow”, “Natural Love” and a fusion of intriguing songs.



The artiste who clinched three awards namely; Generational Leadership Award, Favorite Artiste, and Adult Contemporary Award at last year's Ghana Leadership Awards event described her "Let Me Talk" album as a moment of truth.



According to Shatana, her quest to curb the insanity in the Ghanaian society which includes the showbiz industry compelled her to come out with her latest EP album.



She stressed in "Let Me Talk" that hundreds of Ghanaians including female celebs has rebranded the art of prostitution into "Slaying" which is very disturbing.

She explained that "Slay Queens" are no different from commercial sex workers hence society should desist from embracing slay Queen's whiles they chastise commercial sex workers.



Meanwhile the artiste is set to drop more EPs this year, “filled with good vibes, love songs and educative elements".



Enjoy her latest banger below.





Source: Kofi Ehuron, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.