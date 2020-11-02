Shatana is now playing the fatherly role in my life - Terry Bonchaka's mother

Terry Bonchaka's mother with Terry Bonchaka

Source: Emmanuel Asamoah, Contributor

The mother of the late Terry Adjetey Bonchaka, Madam Charlotte Adjetey has described Shatana as her father.

According to Terry's mom, several Ghanaians are of the strong opinion that Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba are now taking care of her needs but that is untrue.



In an interview with Kobby Blakk on 3FM, she bemoaned how Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba have abandoned her for years now.



She insisted that her son helped unleash the talents of both Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba yet they barely appreciate her as the mother of their former icon.

"I'm not expecting that much from both Ayisoba and Shatta Wale but they should have at least remembered that Terry is no longer existing in this world thus fending for myself will be quite challenging.



"It's so sad that they have not been taking care of me for years now but fortunately Shatana is currently playing the fatherly role in my life by way of catering for my needs", she said.



Friday 0ctober 30, 2020 marked the seventh anniversary of Terry Bonchaka's death.

