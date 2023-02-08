Shatana named queen of conscious music by top broadcaster

Shatana

Source: Cederic Kekeli

Talented songstress Ranaya Pappoe, known in the showbiz circles as Shatana has been declared the queen of conscious music in Ghana.

Shatana is one of Ghana's iconic and beloved figures whose song preaches peace, unity and women empowerment.



According to broadcast journalist , Stephen Gidimajor affectionately called Air Commander, Shatana is the Queen of Conscious music in Ghana.



Air Commander speaking on his drive-time show aired on Ghana Broadcasting Coporation Twin City Radio in Takoradi, mentioned Shatana's style of music is unique and carries wisdom blended with authentic melodies so therefore she deserves to be crowned the queen of conscious music in Ghana.



Shatana’s music transcends merely being entertainment, becoming a vehicle for many Ghanaian societies to confront the harsh realities of life and overcome different challenges faced in the country.

Throughout Shatana career, her positive and uplifting attitude toward life is reflected in her music and message.



In addition to Shatana's involvement in music, she has also used her platform as a powerful voice to empower women and create the much needed change.



As a result of her work, Shatana is gradually becoming a household name in Ghana and an icon of conscious music. Her music is a beacon of light, illuminating mindsets and inspiring the youth to take action and overcome the challenges they are facing.



Source : Christopher Agbodo Ranson /Virgin Blogger /www.modernafricaonline.com