Shatta Bandle brags about buying a new BMW

Young Rich Nigga Shatta Bandle born Firdaus Iddrisu has taken to social media to show off his newly acquired Benz convertible car to celebrate his birthday.
In the popular video, the petite socialite looked sharp in a short-sleeve custom blouse made of cloth covered in black sequins and a pair of perfectly fitting pants.
The pleased parent posed in the pricey car while sporting his distinctive hairdo.
Shatta Bandle completed his appearance while modeling white Crocs and a luxury watch.
He was seen in the video also struggling to take control of the wheels in his ‘alleged’ car.
Sharing the video, he captioned it: “Happy birthday to myself and same time congratulations to my new car ? more blessings coming thank you”.
