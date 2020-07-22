Shatta Bandle breaks silence on father’s death

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has broken his silence on his father, Alhaji Iddrisu’s death.
Shatta Bandle, in a tribute to his father, expressed how much he will miss his father as he begins life alone.
Alhaji Iddrisu passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering a short illness.
The cause of his death is not yet known.
Shatta Bundle took to social to write:
“Today Am starting living alone today my father says I should start taking care of myself. God help me and give me more than what I have. Today I don’t have father again am very sad [sic].”
