Shatta Bandle breaks silence on father’s death

Shatta Bandle and his father Alhaji Iddrisu

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has broken his silence on his father, Alhaji Iddrisu’s death.

Shatta Bandle, in a tribute to his father, expressed how much he will miss his father as he begins life alone.



Alhaji Iddrisu passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering a short illness.



The cause of his death is not yet known.



Shatta Bundle took to social to write:

“Today Am starting living alone today my father says I should start taking care of myself. God help me and give me more than what I have. Today I don’t have father again am very sad [sic].”



Read the post below:





