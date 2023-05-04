Shatta Michy applauds Gyakie for setting a positive example for female artistes

Michy captured beside Gyakie in yellow

Ghanaian socialite Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has said she believes Gyakie has changed the game by proving that you don’t have to expose yourself sexually to make great music.

During her appearance on the Ladies Circle on TV3, Michy applauded Gyakie's approach to music, stating that she is setting a positive example for young female artistes.



"It is a little sexualized in the industry, but can I name-drop? People like Gyakie have come to show us that you don’t have to expose yourself sexually to trends for your music," Michy said.



She also said that she hoped other female artistes would follow Gyakie's lead and emphasise their talent and artistry rather than relying on their physical appearance to get attention.



She went on to say that she thought she had always dressed nicely and that she would prefer to continue doing so if she resumed performing music.

"I don’t think she’s ever looked sexual; she’s always in a good outfit, and that’s what I am also trying to do personally and musically when I come back; I don’t want to go back to wearing transparent clothing to trend."







