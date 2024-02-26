Shatta Wale, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clash over Afua Asantewaa's GWR disqualification

Afua Asantewaa, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo have been involved in a heated online exchange over Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa embarked on a sing-a-thon in December 2023, aiming to break the existing record of 105 hours set by an Indian man in 2012.



However, she failed to disclose the result of her attempt to the public until GWR announced on February 23, 2024, that she did not meet the required guidelines.



In an interview with GhOne TV, she explained that she did not hide the results but, rather she cannot access her GWR account to see the result of her attempt.



She said that it was a miscommunication with GWR and apologized for not informing Ghanaians first.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, who had previously praised Afua Asantewaa for her initiative, accused her of being dishonest and unprofessional for hiding the results from her fans and sponsors.



In a recent episode of the United Showbiz show on UTV, he said that her silence could damage her reputation and affect her future business opportunities.



Shatta Wale, who had also supported Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon, came to her defence and lambasted Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for his criticism.



In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale accused Arnold of speaking “nonsense” and being malicious.

He said that Afua Asantewaa's unsuccessful record attempt should not reduce her value as a brand ambassador, and urged Ghanaians to stop destroying her image.



“This is all they Know!! See this foolish boy oooo Always talking nonesense in the name of sense… Just to stop somebody’s dawta from eating Ah ba !!! Your Aboi like panty liner,” he posted.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo did not take Shatta Wale's insults lightly and accused Shatta Wale of never appreciating positive feedback.



He quizzed why Shatta Wale did not acknowledge a positive article about Afua Asantewaa or when he passed glowing tributes about her on TV.

He also wondered which serious brand would tolerate Shatta Wale's tomfoolery, and advised him to “stop fooling.”



“Charles Nii Armah Mensah in fact, you are the foolish one, Gyimii! When I penned a positive article about her, I didn’t see your commentary. When I passed glowing tributes about her on TV, I didn’t see you barking like a dog! You and your ilk have the heart to accommodate ‘positives’ but you despise perceived ‘negatives’. Ebi Ghana, anka which serious brand would tolerate your tomfoolery? Gyae gyimie nu!” he posted.



The verbal altercation between the two has generated a lot of reactions from social media users, some of whom have taken sides with either Shatta Wale or Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, while others have called for peace and understanding.



