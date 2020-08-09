Entertainment

Shatta Wale-Beyonce Illuminati claims: Christians are hypocrites - Nana Yaw Wiredu

Director of Editorial at MuseAfrica.com, Nana Yaw Wiredu has lashed out at Christians and all the conspiracy theorists claiming the Shatta Wale-Beyonce 'Already' video is filled with Illuminati symbols.

His comment follows a series of posts on Facebook by an American pastor, Cedric Knight, who claimed the Black is King film is 'Satanic'.



"Black is King is #Satanic! They aren't #hiding anymore! #Witches #Jezebels, #Warlocks," the pastor captioned the photo of Beyonce wearing a horn during a scene captured in the music video.



Reacting to the post which generated lots of conversations on social media, Nana Yaw, on Bloggers Forum on GhanaWeb TV, described Christians as hypocritical people who always have issues with other types of religion.



"Okay I feel Christians are hypocrites...the biggest religion in Ghana are the Christians. When a Muslim tells them my religion is bigger than yours, they have a problem. They always want to say that mine is better than yours. And yours is not good. Christians have issues with everybody, budhists, etc. Why?" he quizzed.

He added that, it is high time Christians accommodate and accept other religions by not looking down on the others.



"The fact that we are Christians doesn't mean that everybody's religion doesn't make sense," he told the host Bernice Owusuwaa on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the full show below:





