Shatta Wale, Michy intimately aware they are incompatible – Wale's father

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Senior, alias Shatta Capo

Shatta Wale and Michy are very much aware that they are not compatible, so says Shatta Capo.

He is the father of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall star and leader of the popular fanbase called Shatta Movement (SM).



On Thursday, 17 November 2022, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Senior, alias Shatta Capo, was hosted by Ohenewaa Kese Boahene (Gargantuan Lady), on the Obra Mu Nsem (Issues of Life) segment of the Dwabre Mu (Business Time) programme on Class Media Group’s CTV.



Discussing ‘Choosing a rightful partner’, he disclosed what he knew about the famed relationship between his son and his former fiancée.



He said as best as his memory would serve, he recalls his son’s relationship with Michy, formerly known as Shatta Michy, started in “2013 thereabouts.”



“I got to know Shatta Michy through Shatta Wale,” he added.

Michy “is a very lovely lady, no two ways about that,” he complimented the TV personality and noted, however, “She is different from Shatta.”



“God made all of us in his image, alright, but we have different traits in terms of character. We need to particularly note that. Whether you like it or not, your character is not like mine,” he posited.



“In the same vein, when you meet a woman, she also has a character different from yours. So, it’s important to study the person when you meet. [Get] to know who he or she is in terms of their identity. People usually don’t consider this,” he advised.



“Now, the problem between Shatta and Michy stemmed from this very thing I am talking about. They both got to know each other well and they know for a fact that they don’t click,” he firmly stated.



When his host exclaimed at his startling observation, he buttressed: “Although they lived together and I have a grandson between the two of them, Shatta being my child and Michy being, if you like, my daughter-in-law, they know they don’t click. There is no way they can say they do. Otherwise, all that happened wouldn’t have. So basically, that is what it is.”

Shatta Capo, with hand gestures and a gruffy voice reminiscent of his famed son’s, further explained that because of the incompatibility of his Shatta Wale and Michy, the relationship did not culminate where people had hoped it would.



“So, all those pleading that they get back together, [should understand] they know they don’t click,” he stressed. “Michy is aware, Shatta is aware.”



He agreed that “people love them together but the traits, in terms of character, doesn’t click, they don’t match.” He threw his hands up in dramatic emphasis.