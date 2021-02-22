Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame only exploited Kumericans - Music Producer

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainhaus Concept Winfred Nii Adjayi has lambasted Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale and Rapper Okyeame Kwame for exploiting the Kumerican artistes without helping them to achieve their dream.

The word Kumerica is made up of two words, thus, Kumasi and America – fused together making “Kumerica”. Kumasi, meanwhile is the capital city of Ashanti Region in Ghana.



According to those who championed the term digitally, Kumerica is about living life like an American but residing in the Ashanti region.



Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale travelled all the way from Accra to Kumasi to feature the Kumerican artistes with the assurance of bringing them to the limelight.



Okyeame Kwame also pledged to support the vision of Kumerica and the artistes in view of the fact he comes from the region.

Music Producer cum Presenter Winfred Nii Adjayi in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm Entertainment Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said Shatta Wale featuring Kumerica artistes was not because he wanted to help them but to make money from the shine of the boys.



According to Winfred Nii Adjayi, “Tema, Tamale and other regions have underground artistes who are struggling to come to the limelight, why is Shatta Wale not going there to help them? Shatta Wale realized that Kumerica was trending and he decided to take advantage but not to help them”



“Shatta Wale is very greedy and an opportunist who always wants to take every opportunity to make money. His focus wasn’t championing of the Kumerica but how to make money from Kumerica trending. The Kumerica boys are still struggling to come to the limelight,” he observed.